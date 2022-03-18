Lawerance C. “Larry” Vivolo Posted on March 18, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Services for Lawerance C. “Larry” Vivolo, 79 will be at noon on Monday, March 21 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada by the Rev. Anthony Krummery. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery in Alger with graveside military services conducted by the U.S. Air Force and Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guards. Friends may call 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. He died at 11:24 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at The Springs of Lima. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!