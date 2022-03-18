Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Lawerance C. “Larry” Vivolo, 79 will be at noon on Monday, March 21 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada by the Rev. Anthony Krummery. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery in Alger with graveside military services conducted by the U.S. Air Force and Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guards.

Friends may call 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.

He died at 11:24 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at The Springs of Lima.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!