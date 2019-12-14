Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 73

Kenton

Services for Lawrence “Larry” J. Chappell Jr. will be at a later date.

He died on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

He was born on April 24, 1946 in Bismarck, N.D., to the late Lawrence J. and Rosemary (Selby) Chappell. On Sept. 11, 2010 he married Beverly Gillen and she survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are three daughters, Amanda D’Accardi of Magnolia, Texas, Kelly Kusemamuriwo of Wadsworth and Nikki (Scott) Danko of Meding; a step-daughter, Vicky Fink of Kenton; a son, Bobby Chappell of Magnolia, Texas; a sister, Agnus (Ronald) Deshaies of Maine; a step-brother, John (Helen) Korrupt of California; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Krista Chappell and two great-grandsons, Hayden and Kayden Clingerman.

Larry was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam.

He was a member of the Kenton Eagles.

He enjoyed fishing, singing karaoke and spending time with his family.

Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.