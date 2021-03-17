Home Obituaries Lawrence “Larry” Raymond Reissig

Lawrence “Larry” Raymond Reissig

Posted on March 17, 2021
Age, 71
Kenton

Services for Lawrence “Larry” Raymond Reissig will be private. 

He died on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

