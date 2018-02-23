Leah Rose Holycross Posted on February 23, 2018 0 0 118 Leah Holycrossage 97, Kenton Services for Leah Rose Holycross will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Steve Hess. Burial will follow in Patterson Cemetery. Friends may call 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Memorials can be directed to Universal Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com. She died at 3:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription