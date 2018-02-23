Services for Leah Rose Holycross will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Steve Hess. Burial will follow in Patterson Cemetery.

Friends may call 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Memorials can be directed to Universal Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 3:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!