Leah Rose Holycross

Posted on February 23, 2018
Leah Holycross
age 97, Kenton

Services for Leah Rose Holycross will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Steve Hess. Burial will follow in Patterson Cemetery.

Friends may call 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Memorials can be directed to Universal Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 3:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

