Lee Ellen Spain, age 62 of Forest, died at her residence on Sun. June 11, 2023.

A funeral service will be held Fri. June 16, 2023 at 10:00AM in the Clark Shields Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thurs. June 15, 2023 from 4:00-8:00PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Jackson Forest EMS or CHP Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45853. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

