Lee R. Bailey age 86 of Forest died at his residence on July 27, 2023.

A full military graveside service will be held at Preston Cemetery Alger, OH at 11 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2023.

Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

