Leland Jerome "Jerry" Underwood Posted on March 22, 2021

Age, 86
Alger

Private family services for Leland Jerome "Jerry" Underwood will be held at a later date. He died Friday morning, March 19, 2021 at his home, where he was born on Dec. 2, 1934.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Paul United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 280, Ada, OH, 45810.

Arrangements are being handled by the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory in Waynesfield. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.