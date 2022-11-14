A funeral service for Leo DeWayne Ferrell, 73 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 18, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Norman Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the funeral home.

Leo passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Memorial donations in Leo’s honor may be made to the Amvets Post 1994 in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

