Age, 96

Marseilles

Services for Leo Von Derau will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Ted Malone officiating.

Burial will be at a later date at Chandler Cemetery.

He died at 12:25 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or Marseilles UMC and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

