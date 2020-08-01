Leo Von Derau Posted on August 1, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 96Marseilles Services for Leo Von Derau will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Ted Malone officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Chandler Cemetery. He died at 12:25 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or Marseilles UMC and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!