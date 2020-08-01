Home Obituaries Leo Von Derau

Leo Von Derau

Posted on August 1, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 96
Marseilles

Services for Leo Von Derau will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Ted Malone officiating. 

Burial will be at a later date at Chandler Cemetery.

He died at 12:25 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice or Marseilles       UMC and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral  Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio  43351.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Joan Kerns

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    August 1, 2020
    2 min read

  • Elva K. Martin

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    July 30, 2020
    1 min read

  • Linda S. Scott

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    July 30, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply