Leonard Gene Donnal 

The journey started a long time ago when Leonard said yes to the Lord’s calling to be a child of His. From that day forward Leonard grew in faith and desire to one day take his place in heaven with his Lord and Savior. On October 15, 2022, Leonard’s faith became a reality as he was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Alger Assembly of God Church, 7050 State Route 235, Alger, Ohio 45812, with Pastor Mark Andreasen officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger with graveside military honors conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Ada VFW Post #9381. The funeral service will be lived streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 19th.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

