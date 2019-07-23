Age, 93

Kenton

Services for Lester S. Clark will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the St. John’s Evangelical Church by Pastor Vanessa Cummings.

Burial will be in Grove Cemetery in Kenton where full military rites will be conducted by the Kenton Amvets Post 1994.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p..m. Thursday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton.

He died on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Lester to the Payne Chapel AME Church, 437 N. Market St, Kenton, OH 43326.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

