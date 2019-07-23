Home Obituaries Lester S. Clark

Lester S. Clark

Posted on July 23, 2019
0
Lester S. Clark
Lester S. Clark

Age, 93
Kenton

Services for Lester S. Clark will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the St. John’s Evangelical Church by Pastor Vanessa Cummings.

Burial will be in Grove Cemetery in Kenton where full military rites will be conducted by the Kenton Amvets Post 1994.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p..m. Thursday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton.

He died on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Lester to the Payne Chapel AME Church, 437 N. Market St, Kenton, OH 43326.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Margaret J. Gossard

    Margaret J. Gossard

    Age, 82 Kenton Services for Margaret J. Gossard will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at…
    July 23, 2019
    2 min read
  • Doris Ann Gibson

    Doris Ann Gibson

    Age, 94 LaRue Doris Ann Gibson entered Heaven’s gates at the Riverside Methodist Hos…
    July 22, 2019
    1 min read
  • Lesa Helton

    Lesa Helton

    Age, 53 Ridgeway A celebration of Life service for Lesa Helton will be held at a later dat…
    July 22, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply