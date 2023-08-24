Lewis Allen Thacker, 79, of Forest, passed away at his residence on Monday, August 21, 2023. He was born January 14, 1944 to the late Marion Otis and Velma Viola (Riesland) Thacker. He was a 1961 graduate of Forest High School.

It was Lewis’s wish to be cremated, and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Fond memories or condolences may be left for Lewis’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.

