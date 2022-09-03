Lewis K. Fisher, 87 of Ridgeway, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his residence outside of Ridgeway surrounded by his loving family.

A private family burial for Lewis K. Fisher will take place at Hale Cemetery at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lewis’ honor may be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation or Interim Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Editor’s Note: This obituary is being reprinted with changes submitted by the family.