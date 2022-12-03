Linda Ann Roberts, 82, of Rushsylvania, entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Mary Rutan Hospital.

A private family ceremony will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Thank you to Price-McElroy for helping to make arrangements during this difficult time.

