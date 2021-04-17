Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Ada

Following her wishes, there will be no services at this time for Linda Jo Boecher. A celebration of life could be held at a later date once COVID restrictions are lifted.

She died Friday, April 16, 2021 at Vancrest in Ada.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

