Linda Jo Boecher Posted on April 17, 2021

Age, 79
Ada

Following her wishes, there will be no services at this time for Linda Jo Boecher. A celebration of life could be held at a later date once COVID restrictions are lifted. She died Friday, April 16, 2021 at Vancrest in Ada. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.