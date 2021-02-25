Home Obituaries Linda K. Dyer

Linda K. Dyer

Posted on February 25, 2021
0
Age, 83
Ada

There will be a private family service for Linda K. Dyer. It was her wish to be cremated.

She died at 7:32 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at Vancrest of Ada.

