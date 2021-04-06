Home Obituaries Linda L. Hayter

Linda L. Hayter

Posted on April 6, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 80 
Kenton

Services for Linda L. Hayter will be private.

She died on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Marion General Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Tony D. Hill

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 6, 2021
    1 min read

  • Homer McGinnis

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 6, 2021
    1 min read

  • Ralph L. Yauger

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    April 6, 2021
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply