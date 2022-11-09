Home Obituaries Linda L. Howard

Linda L. Howard

Posted on November 9, 2022
Services for Linda L. Howard, 74 will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Pastor Jason Kearns. Interment will follow in Lee Cemetery, Vanlue. 

Friends may call 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday.

She died Monday, Nov.  7, 2022 at her residence. She was born June 6, 1948 in Findlay to the late Clyde D. and Betty B. (Kerean) Coppes.

