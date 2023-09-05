Linda L. Pedersen 

Linda L. (Allen) Pedersen, age 79, of Lima formerly of Ada, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

