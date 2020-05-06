Linda Lee (McCullough) Caldwell Posted on May 6, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 76Marionformerly of Kenton Private family services for Linda Lee (McCullough) Caldwell will be at the Snyder Funeral Home in Marion. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7 at Trinity Baptist Church, Marion, where everyone is encouraged to honor safe practices of social distancing and wearing a mask. She died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home following a battle with cancer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Baptist Church, 220 S. Main St., Marion, OH 43302. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!