Age, 76

Marion

formerly of Kenton

Private family services for Linda Lee (McCullough) Caldwell will be at the Snyder Funeral Home in Marion. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 7 at Trinity Baptist Church, Marion, where everyone is encouraged to honor safe practices of social distancing and wearing a mask.

She died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home following a battle with cancer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Baptist Church, 220 S. Main St., Marion, OH 43302.

