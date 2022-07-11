Linda M. Winter Jennings, 74, of Bellefontaine, passed away Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

The visitation for Linda will be on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 4-7pm at Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, with casual attire acceptable. A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 14, at 11am at Zanesfield Cemetery, led by Roger and Rachel Kauffman.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Vets to DC, c/o Scott Stewart, 2267 Co. Rd. 23 North, Quincy, OH 43343.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Jennings family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

