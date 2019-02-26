Age, 58

Xenia

Lisa D. Lee, age 58, of Xenia, passed away Saturday February 23, 2019 in Xenia Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made in Lisa’s name to Vitas Hospice 255 East Fifth Street, Suite 1200 Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday February 26, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.

Family will receive friends Tuesday February 26, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Interment will be Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 1:30 PM in Grove Cemetery, Kenton, Ohio.

