Lisa Harshfield, 57 of Ridgeway, went to be with Jesus on November 4, 2022.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Hale Cemetery in Mt. Victory.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

