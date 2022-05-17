Lisa Lynn Scott Reiss

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Lisa Lynne Scott Reiss, 57 of Marysville passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 7, 2022. Lisa was born on September 3, 1964 to the late Charles and Patricia (Lease) Scott, in Kenton Ohio.

Visitation for Lisa will be Thursday May 19, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates funeral home in Kenton. Funeral services will be Friday May 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!