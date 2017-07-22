Services for Lloyd A. Salyer will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger by Minister Clyde McCall.

Friends may call three hours prior to the service (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) on Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation in c/o UT Medical Center, 3000 Arlington Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43614.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!