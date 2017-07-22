Home Obituaries Lloyd A. Salyer

Lloyd A. Salyer

Posted on July 22, 2017
Lloyd Salyer
age 67, Alger

Services for Lloyd A. Salyer will be at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger by Minister Clyde McCall.

Friends may call three hours prior to the service (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) on Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation in c/o UT Medical Center, 3000 Arlington Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43614.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

