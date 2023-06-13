It is with great sadness we announce the passing of a local hero, Fire Chief Lloyd Allen Segner. He died peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family following a battle with brain cancer. He was 76 years old and from Raymond, Ohio.

His family will greet friends from 2 – 8 pm on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Marysville Grace Brethren Church, 17240 Amrine-Wood, Marysville, where Masonic Services will be observed at 1:45 pm. Services honoring his life along with full fire department honors will also be held there at 11 am on Friday, with Pastor Jack Knox and Fire Chaplain Gene Miller officiating. For those unable to attend, the church will be live streaming his service via their YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@marysvillegrace9588/streams). Burial with military honors provided by active duty members of the US Air Force and the Union County Honor Guard will follow in Raymond Cemetery. After the burial, everyone is invited to a memorial luncheon at the Burnside Family Life Center (at Cornerstone Global Methodist Church), 207 S. Court Street, Marysville, OH 43040.

Memorial contributions may be made to Raymond Volunteer Emergency Services, 21684 Main St., Raymond, OH 43067.

Ingram Funeral Home is honored to serve Lloyd’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.IngramFuneralService.com.

