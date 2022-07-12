Lloyd G. Ferguson, 81, of Rushsylvania, passed away Sunday morning, July 10, 2022, at Ross Heart Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Pastor John Watkins will officiate Lloyd’s funeral service on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 12 noon at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, where the visitation will be from 10am until Noon, prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Rushsylvania Cemetery

In Lloyd’s memory, consider sponsoring a child to attend church camp or a mission trip to further God’s Kingdom.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Ferguson family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

