Home Obituaries Lois E. “Sis” Stout

Lois E. “Sis” Stout

Posted on April 1, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 94
Kenton

A private family service for Lois E. “Sis” Stout will be held with burial in Fairview-McDonald Cemetery.

She died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her residence.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 15224 CR 75, Kenton, OH 43326 or Universal Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply