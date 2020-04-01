Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 94

Kenton

A private family service for Lois E. “Sis” Stout will be held with burial in Fairview-McDonald Cemetery.

She died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at her residence.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 15224 CR 75, Kenton, OH 43326 or Universal Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

