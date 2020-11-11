Lois Jean Speicher Posted on November 11, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 72Kenton Services for Lois Jean Speicher will be private. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery near Alger. She died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Blanchard Place, Kenton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to the Bridge Home Health and Hospice or the Activities Fund at Blanchard Place. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!