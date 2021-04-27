Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 81

Alger

With heavy hearts, on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., surrounded by her loving family Lola Alice Yoakam (our “mom”, “ma”) left this life behind and started her eternal life with our Savior Jesus Christ. Oh how happy she must have been taking Jesus’ hand, entering Heaven’s gate and walking those streets of gold, greeted by family and friends to celebrate forevermore.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Anita VanBuskirk officiating. Burial will follow in Lafayette Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Silent Night Bed Ministry (c/o St. John’s Evangelical Church) or to the Kenton Full Gospel Food Pantry. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.





















