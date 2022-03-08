Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Lori D. Bailey, 59 of Kenton passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. She was born in Kenton on March 29, 1962 to Earl and Ruby (Mann) Rowe.

Visitation for Lori will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 10, 2022 and from 10:00 AM Friday until the time of service. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery. The family asks those attending to please wear their favorite Ohio State Clothing.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Lori to the family c/o Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

