Age, 48

Ada

Lori Shannon Dyer, 48, died on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 12:57 p.m. at her home in Ada.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger with Pastor Phil Walker officiating.

Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger

