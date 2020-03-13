Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Lorraine F. Rostorfer will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Gutman.

Friends may call 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

She died at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Wapakoneta Manor.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1926 in Godell, Iowa, to Arvin and Minnie (Stienlich) Ellis who preceded her in death. On Nov. 7, 1947 she married George Rostorfer Jr. who died on Aug. 10, 2012.

Surviving are two sons, Fred (Diane) Rostorfer and Frank Rostorfer, both of Wapakoneta; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and a sister, Ellie (Andrew) Skief.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill; a daughter-in-law, Debra Rostorfer and five siblings.

Lorraine was a homemaker and bookkeeper for their home business. She loved fishing and was a member of the Starlight Club of Lima for the visual impaired.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Lions Club of Lima for the Starlight Club.

