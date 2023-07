A memorial service in celebration of Lou Ann Putnam Harrold will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton with visitation held one hour (10-11am) prior to the memorial service.

She passed away on June 12, 2023 following a brief illness.

To read Lou Ann’s full obituary or send online condolences, please visit stoutcrates.com.