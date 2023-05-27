Home Obituaries Louella (Mulholland) Dunson

Louella (Mulholland) Dunson

Posted on May 27, 2023
Services for Louella (Mulholland) Dunson, 78 of Kenton, were held May 5, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Tom Mulholland officiating. Burial followed at Dunkirk Cemetery. 

Louella passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton.

Memorial donations in Louella’s honor may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

