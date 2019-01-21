Home Obituaries Louella V. “Ginny” Stephan

Louella V. “Ginny” Stephan

Posted on January 21, 2019
0
Louella V. "Ginny" Stephan
Louella V. “Ginny” Stephan

Age, 86
rural Forest

Louella V. “Ginny” Stephan, 86, of rural Forest passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, January 18, 2019.

No visitation will be held and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fairhaven Community, 850 Marseilles Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Norma Jean McMillen

    Age, 84 Belle Center Arrangements for Norma Jean McMillen are pending with Eichholtz Darin…
    January 21, 2019
    20 second read
  • Charlotte Hottman

    Charlotte Hottman

    Charlotte passed away peacefully January 11, 2019 at Lake Gibson Village, Lakeland FL. An …
    January 19, 2019
    3 min read
  • Kathryn I. Johnson

    Kathryn I. Johnson

    Age, 94 Alger Services for Kathryn I. Johnson will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at…
    January 18, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply