Age, 78

Lewistown

Services for Louis D. Fairfield will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Indian Lake Community Church, 121 N. Orchard Island Road, Russells Point by Pastors Karen Blackburn and Jim Ellington.

Burial will be in Huntsville Cemetery with military honors provided by Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Stoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview and one hour prior to the services Friday at the church.

He passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 12, 2019 at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department in Bellefontaine.

Memorial contributions may be given in his name to Indian Lake Community Church.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

