Louis J. ‘Louie’ Lozano

Posted on August 7, 2017
age 57, Mount Victory

Private graveside services for Louis J. “Louie” Lozano will be at a later date.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home of Mount Victory is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to pricefh.net.

He died at 1:02 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Kenton.

