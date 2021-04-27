Louis V. Rodabaugh Posted on April 27, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 92rural Forest Private services for Louis V. Rodabaugh will be at the Community Bible Church in Williamstown by Pastor Lynn Passet. Interment will follow at Eagle Creek Cemetery. He died at 1:55 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. Memorials may be given to the Community Bible Church and online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com. The arrangements are being handled by Crates Funeral Home, Arlington. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!