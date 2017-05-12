Home Obituaries Louise R. Botchlett

Louise R. Botchlett

Posted on May 12, 2017
age 85, Kenton

Services for Louise R. Botchlett will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Randy Manns. Burial will follow in Norman Cemetery, Lynn Township.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at her residence.

