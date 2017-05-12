age 85, Kenton

Services for Louise R. Botchlett will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Randy Manns. Burial will follow in Norman Cemetery, Lynn Township.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at her residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!