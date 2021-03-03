Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 84

Marysville

formerly of Kenton

Services for Lowell Albert Cahill will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Kenton Church of the Nazarene officiated by the Rev. David Dooley. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery in Kenton. Visitation will precede the service from 12-1 p.m., at the church. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols will be followed at all services.

Lowell A. Cahill passed away at 8:44 am, Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Memorial Gables in Marysville, Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Lowell who cared for his wife who suffered from the disease for many years.

