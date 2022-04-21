Lowell L. Bear Posted on April 21, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Lowell L. Bear, 77, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 3, at StoryPoint Memory Care in Fairfield, Ohio, with his family at his side. A memorial service for Lowell will be held at 2:00 PM on April 30, 2022, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Rev. Jim Stauffer. Visitations will be held one hour prior to the memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Hospice or to the Parkinson’s Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!