Lowell L. Bear, 77, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 3, at StoryPoint Memory Care in Fairfield, Ohio, with his family at his side.

A memorial service for Lowell will be held at 2:00 PM on April 30, 2022, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Rev. Jim Stauffer. Visitations will be held one hour prior to the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local Hospice or to the Parkinson’s Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

