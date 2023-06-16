Lucas Walter Dyer, infant son of Andrew R. and Emily C. (Gerhardstein) Dyer, passed peacefully in the arms of his family at 3:43am on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Visitation will be held from 1-3pm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 200 E. Columbus St, Kenton, OH 43326. Funeral services will begin at 3pm on Wednesday at the funeral home with burial following in Norman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Lucas’ memory may be made to: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229 or Tiny Hero (Hope for CDH), 5513 W. 11000 N #235, Highland, UT 84003.

Please visit stoutcrates.com to send online condolences to Lucas’ family.

