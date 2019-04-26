Home Obituaries Lucille Wren

Lucille Wren

Posted on April 26, 2019
0
Lucille Wren
Lucille Wren

Age, 79
Mount Victory

Services for Lucille Wren will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jim Evans.

Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call noon-2 p.m. Monday.

Donations may be directed to the funeral home.

Online condolences can be expressed by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Margaret “Peggy” Badertscher

    Margaret “Peggy” Badertscher

    Age, 76 Roundhead Services for Margaret “Peggy” Badertscher will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday,…
    April 26, 2019
    1 min read
  • Ernest L. Scott

    Ernest L. Scott

    Age, 69 Kenton Services for Ernest L. Scott will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at…
    April 25, 2019
    1 min read
  • Henry "Hank" Bailey

    Henry “Hank” Bailey

    Age, 82 Dunkirk Services for Henry “Hank” Bailey will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Ap…
    April 24, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply