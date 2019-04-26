Age, 79

Mount Victory

Services for Lucille Wren will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jim Evans.

Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call noon-2 p.m. Monday.

Donations may be directed to the funeral home.

Online condolences can be expressed by visiting stoutcrates.com.

