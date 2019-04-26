Lucille Wren Posted on April 26, 2019 0 Lucille Wren Age, 79 Mount Victory Services for Lucille Wren will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jim Evans. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Friends may call noon-2 p.m. Monday. Donations may be directed to the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription