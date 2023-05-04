Funeral services for Lux Kingston Pardo, 9 months of Kenton, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, May 8, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Lux passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital ER.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lux’s name may be made to the family for their future needs.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

