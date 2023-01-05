Lyle Heberling 65, of Ridgeway passed away January 2, 2023 at his home.

Visitation will be held for Lyle on Sunday January 8, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday January 9, 2023 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Lyle to the Hardin County Humane Society. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

