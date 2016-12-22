age 79, Kenton

Services for M. Dean Dulin will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Gregg King. Burial will follow in Norman Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Friday.

He died at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at his residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!