M. Louis Downey

M. Louis “Lou” Downey, 88, of Kenton, slipped away quietly at home on December 22, 2022, after a recent discovery of pancreatic cancer.

Services will be held at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Kenton on Thursday, December 29. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m., followed by a Masonic Service at 12:45 p.m. and a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lou’s honor & memory to Hospice Care (Universal Home Health & Hospice, 921 Rush Ave, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 – www.uhcinc.org). or Trinity United Presbyterian Church (301 W Columbus St, Kenton, OH 43326 419-673-2173).

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Thoughts and condolences may be shared with the family via pricefh.net

