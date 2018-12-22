Home Obituaries M. Maxine Hommel

Posted on December 22, 2018
M. Maxine Hommel
age 96, Kenton

A celebration of life service for M. Maxine Hommel will be  at noon on Monday, December 24 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by the Rev. Dr. Randall J. Forester. Burial will be at Grove at a later date.

Friends may call 1 hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 3:15 a.m. Friday, December 21, 2018 at Hardin Hills Health Center.

