Age, 71

Ada

Private family services for Mabel L. Wright will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 by the Rev. James Gatchell and will be lives streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook page.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

She died at 9:08 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 at Vancrest of Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Alzheimer’s Association and/or Autism Speaks.

